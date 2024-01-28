Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.19. 1,369,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,741. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

