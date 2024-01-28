Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Insider Susie Rippingall Purchases 12,000 Shares

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) insider Susie Rippingall purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,440 ($32,325.29).

Henderson Far East Income Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HFEL stock opened at GBX 207.25 ($2.63) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 208.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market cap of £337.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,454.17 and a beta of 0.58. Henderson Far East Income has a twelve month low of GBX 197 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.75).

Henderson Far East Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is currently -40,000.00%.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

