Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 25.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,300,000 after buying an additional 195,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,277,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTLF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

