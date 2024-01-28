Head-To-Head Survey: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -238.83% -565.60% -82.46% Bitfarms -49.48% -19.17% -15.65%

Risk and Volatility

Cosmos Group has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.74, suggesting that its share price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.02 -$104.12 million ($0.09) 0.00 Bitfarms $142.43 million 5.47 -$86.88 million ($0.26) -8.96

This table compares Cosmos Group and Bitfarms’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bitfarms has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosmos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cosmos Group and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitfarms 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.67%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Cosmos Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

