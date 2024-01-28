Head to Head Contrast: Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) vs. Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI)

Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) and Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Infrared Cameras and Camtek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrared Cameras N/A N/A -1.77% Camtek 25.75% 19.08% 11.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Camtek shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.4% of Camtek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrared Cameras 0 0 0 0 N/A Camtek 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Infrared Cameras and Camtek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Camtek has a consensus price target of $66.14, suggesting a potential downside of 16.38%. Given Camtek’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camtek is more favorable than Infrared Cameras.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infrared Cameras and Camtek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrared Cameras N/A N/A $40,000.00 N/A N/A Camtek $308.86 million 11.41 $79.95 million $1.65 47.94

Camtek has higher revenue and earnings than Infrared Cameras.

Risk and Volatility

Infrared Cameras has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camtek has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camtek beats Infrared Cameras on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrared Cameras

Infrared Cameras Holdings, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells infrared camera systems for thermographic use in the United States and internationally. It offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. The company also provides software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs. It serves oil and gas, distribution and logistics, manufacturing, and utility sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. The company provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support fanout wafer level packaging applications. It serves semiconductor manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, integrated device manufacturers, and wafer level packaging subcontractors. The company sells its products in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Camtek Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.

