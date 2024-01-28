HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,241,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,482 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,686,000 after purchasing an additional 649,639 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,290,000 after purchasing an additional 785,442 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

