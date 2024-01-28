HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $867.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $729.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $673.03. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $883.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

