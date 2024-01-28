HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 584 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,327,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,731,000 after buying an additional 58,741 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,992,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 85,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $106.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,389. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

