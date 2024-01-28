HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 512 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,578,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after buying an additional 62,908 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 309,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 44,250 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,546,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CWI opened at $26.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

