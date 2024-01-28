HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 252 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.27.

Olin Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Olin stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 6.74%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

