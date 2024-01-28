HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 194 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after buying an additional 273,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after buying an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,844 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

