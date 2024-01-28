HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $513.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.