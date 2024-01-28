HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

