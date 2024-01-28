HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.