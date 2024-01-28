HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $811,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.83. 8,668,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,746. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

