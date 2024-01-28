HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of Farmers National Banc worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 488,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 98,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. 77,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $14.75.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

FMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

