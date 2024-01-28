HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $399,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $262.41 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.