HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $201.43 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.