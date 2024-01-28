HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.