HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 91 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $342.44. 2,165,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,184. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.11 and a 1-year high of $350.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 194.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

