HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 351 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

EXC opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

