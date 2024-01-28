HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $135.35 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $139.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

