HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 128,063 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 934.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,505,000 after acquiring an additional 218,572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.40. 1,359,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,978. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.32 and a 52-week high of $270.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,225 shares of company stock valued at $58,382,939 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.