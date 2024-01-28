Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Hartford Short Duration ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HSRT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. 12,269 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Short Duration ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 174.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

