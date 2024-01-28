Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $201.47

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.47 ($2.56) and traded as low as GBX 196.79 ($2.50). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.57), with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
Hansa Investment Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £80.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,020.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 34.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.96.
Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.
About Hansa Investment
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
