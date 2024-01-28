Hanryu Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HRYU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Hanryu’s (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 29th. Hanryu had issued 877,328 shares in its initial public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $8,773,280 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Hanryu Trading Down 3.1 %

HRYU opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71. Hanryu has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. Hanryu had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a negative net margin of 765.96%.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.

