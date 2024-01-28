Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Hannover Rück stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.68. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $85.99 and a 1 year high of $124.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average of $112.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.