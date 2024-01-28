Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,093.78

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,093.78 ($26.60) and traded as high as GBX 2,200.26 ($27.96). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,195 ($27.89), with a volume of 529,673 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLMA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($29.16) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,425 ($30.81) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,230 ($28.34).

Get Halma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HLMA

Halma Trading Up 1.4 %

Halma Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,484.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,191.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,093.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a GBX 8.41 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Halma’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.