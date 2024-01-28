GYL Financial Synergies LLC Trims Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 5.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in LKQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in LKQ by 4.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

LKQ Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.65. 1,123,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

