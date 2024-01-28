GYL Financial Synergies LLC Trims Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,416 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in GSK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,495. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $40.34.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

