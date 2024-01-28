GYL Financial Synergies LLC Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.92. 4,710,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

