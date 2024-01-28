GYL Financial Synergies LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,478,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,307,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

