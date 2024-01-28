GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $474.15. 5,035,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,711. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $496.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $22,983,188. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

