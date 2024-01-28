GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 951 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.3% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $90.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,935,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

