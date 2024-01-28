GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 6,271 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 14,265,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,174,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

