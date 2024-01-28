GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 45,001 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,001 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,649,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

