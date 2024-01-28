GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 321 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 992,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 360,527 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,812,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,111,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average of $87.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.