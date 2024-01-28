GYL Financial Synergies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $92.80. 9,229,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.11.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.