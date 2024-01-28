GYL Financial Synergies LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.30. 2,818,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

