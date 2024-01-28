GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 4,120 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $570.42. 12,770,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.87 and its 200 day moving average is $439.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

