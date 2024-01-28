GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 126 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 1.8 %

BA stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,911,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,502,573. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.29 and its 200-day moving average is $217.83. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

