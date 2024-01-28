GYL Financial Synergies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Devon Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 161,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Devon Energy by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 955,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after buying an additional 670,862 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. 5,768,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,260,071. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.