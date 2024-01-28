GYL Financial Synergies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TTE traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $65.54. 1,934,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

