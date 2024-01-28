GYL Financial Synergies LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Novartis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $107.16. The stock had a trading volume of 953,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,077. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

