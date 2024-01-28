GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $8.67 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 0.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $135.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,228. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $139.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average is $126.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

