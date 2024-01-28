GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,957. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.23. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

