GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PANW traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,184. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.11 and a 52 week high of $350.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.56. The stock has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 194.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.