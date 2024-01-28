GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $151.60. The stock had a trading volume of 999,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $167.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

