GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $3,855,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. 3,720,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.51%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

