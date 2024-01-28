GYL Financial Synergies LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 24.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Allstate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.69. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $159.60.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
